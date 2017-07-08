USA VS. Panama Live Stream: Watch The CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Online

U-S-A! The United States men’s team kicks off its run for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 8. The USMNT takes on Panama in Nashville at 4:30 PM ET so tune in to see every kick, block and goooooal!

It’s time for the best of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football to get together and battle for the CONCACAF Gold Cup! The United States is going for a sixth Gold Cup, while Panama is looking to raise the trophy for the first time. These two teams will meet for the first game in Group B action. A single loss could doom a team from making the quarterfinals, so expect both sides to play this game as if it is their last. It should be an exciting game so soccer fans better not miss a single second.

The USA will try to keep its momentum going. The Americans scored an impressive victory over their World Cup rivals Ghana in an international friendly on July 1. Dom Dwyer, 26, scored his first goal since becoming a U.S. citizen, drawing first blood against the African side at the 19th minute of the match, per ESPN. The US dominated most of the first half, and Kellyn Acosta, 21, put the US up 2-0 shortly after the half. Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan, 31, tried to start a rally at minute 60, but the Al-Ahli Dubai F.C striker couldn’t lead his team to victory. The U.S. won 2-1, their first major international friendly victory over Ghana since their World Cup rivalry began in 2006.

“I’m insanely proud of [Dom] and so happy for the overall win for the MNT,” USMWNT forward and 2-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Sydney Leroux, 27, said about her husband, Dom, according to The Guardian. “I love the fact that we both came to the USA from other countries and get to chase our dreams together, wearing the crest that means so much to us. When he scored, it’s really hard to describe the feeling. Just chills. I know this is only the beginning for him.”

The US and Panama share Group B with Nicaragua and Martinique, a Caribbean island country that’s technically part of France. The Top Two teams in every group advance to the knockout stage. With Martinique having a population less than half-a-million, it’s likely that this group will become a three-way race between the US, Nicaragua and Panama. With each team playing each other only once in the group stage, a single loss or a draw could ultimately be fatal. The pressure is definitely on. Over in Group A, Honduras, Costa Rica, Canada and French Guiana will battle it out for the top two spots. Group C sees Mexico, El Salvador, Jamaica and Curaçao.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?