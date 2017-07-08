Shia LaBeouf Arrested: See His Mug Shot After Being Booked For Public Drunkenness

Yikes! Shia LaBeouf was taken in for public drunkness and some pretty wild behavior in Georgia in the wee hours of July 8. See the shocking mug shot of the famed child star here.

Shia LaBeouf, 31, was arrested in Georgia today, July 8, after losing control while totally trashed. The Fury actor was taken in by police for his behavior at 4 A.M. The former Disney Channel star was booked on multiple counts, including disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness. According to TMZ, Shia was still in custody as of 7 A.M. PST. Click here to see more celebrity mug shots.

Though still a shocking turn of events, this is hardly the first time Shia has had a run in with the law — especially with regards to intoxication. In 2014, the Transformers star was arrested outside of a New York City cabaret club for “drunken behavior.” Prior to that incident, he was arrested in West Hollywood in 2008 for drunk driving. This is a developing story, keep refreshing for updates.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Shia’s arrest? Are you shocked he was taken in? Let us know below!