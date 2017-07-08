Prince Harry Ready To Propose To Meghan Markle, Friends Of Royal Say — He’s ‘Madly In Love’

Is Prince Harry about to get down on one knee? Meghan Markle could have a ring on her finger very soon, according to an exciting new report!

Prince Harry reportedly has wedding bells on the brain! The 32 year-old has seemed more in love with Meghan Markle than ever. “Harry has found the girl he wants to spend the rest of his life with,” one of his friends dished to The Daily Mail. “He is fueling all the talk about the future.” A royal proposal could be right around the corner! Harry reportedly has been thinking about popping the question around his birthday, which is Sept. 15.

“Harry is really happy, and from seeing them together I’d say it’s just a question of when, not if, he’s going to ask her to marry him,” another pal close to the Prince revealed. “There’s no question they are madly in love.” Meghan has been splitting her time between London and Toronto where she stars in the show Suits. Harry has been sweetly letting her stash some clothes and organic cookbooks at his place. Meghan reportedly has even gotten to know the police and gatekeepers outside Harry’s Kensington Palace Nottingham Cottage so she hasn’t needed a security pass!

The 35 year-old’s friends on her side of the pond apparently love her royal romance too. “Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She’s super excited,” her costar Patrick J. Adams, 35, dished to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m super happy for her and she’s been such a pro in this season and it’s going so well. I’m very, very happy for her.” Patrick admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if Harry made a little surprise cameo on the show!

