Nelsan Ellis Dead: Beloved ‘True Blood’ Actor Tragically Passes Away At 39

Nelsan Ellis who played the beloved Lafayette Reynolds on HBO smash hit ‘True Blood’ sadly passed away at just 39 years-old. Here’s what we know.

Nelsan Ellis tragically passed away at 39. The actor was the fan favorite Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s True Blood. “Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure,” his manager told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.” Nelsan lit up the screen on True Blood as the sassy line order cook at Merlotte’s. His character was the cousin of Sookie’s (Anna Paquin) best friend Tara (Rutina Wesley).

The show’s creator Alan Ball was absolutely heartbroken when he heard the news. “Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege,” he said. HBO expressed their grief to have lost such a talented a beloved actor so young. “We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis,” the company said in a statement. “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

