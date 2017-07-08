Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Married At Romantic Castle In New York

Congratulations to ‘DWTS’ pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd! The longtime lovebirds tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on July 8! The details of their lavish wedding will have you swooning!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Peta Murgatroyd, 30, got married! The Dancing With The Stars pros said, “I do,” in a gorgeous ceremony on July 8 at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York. The couple looked thrilled that they had finally tied the knot. Peta, 30, looked absolutely stunning a gorgeous muted-white gown — just the way she wanted it! “I didn’t want a stark white dress,” she explained to People. “I just love the old-fashioned feel of the ivory. Especially against the castle, I didn’t want stark white. I think it’s more sleek, in a way.” Can you believe she gave birth to the pair’s son Shai Aleksander just 5 months ago?

The little guy was close by for the ceremony and was held by one of the couple’s mothers. “I’d like one of our moms to hold him,” Peta told Us Weekly before the wedding. “He obviously can’t walk.” Maks, 37, obviously thought his son might pull off a miracle. “Unless he’s Superbaby,” he joked. Peta has definitely been Supermom though with her busy schedule. She has been juggling Shai and working out for the wedding. Peta took a super healthy approach to getting wedding dress ready. She didn’t even glance at a scale! “She has not weighed herself this entire time throughout the program, which is not normal for a female, but I love it! It’s about how her clothes are fitting… We aren’t focusing on the scale. We are basing it on how she looks and feels,” her trainer Tim Hartwig told E! News.

DWTS fans wondered if there would be guest list drama with Maks and Peta’s wedding falling on the same day as Julianne Hough‘s nuptials. The 28 year-old’s brother Derek explained there wasn’t a lot of overlap in their wedding guests. “We have different friends [and] different groups,” he told Entertainment Tonight on June 28. Peta’s bridesmaids included Rumer Willis and redhead dancing pro Sharna Burgess. Hopefully Julianne didn’t pick the exact same!

HollywoodLifers, are you just swooning over the romantic wedding details?