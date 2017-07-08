Lorde Swears Taylor Swift’s A ‘Friend’ After Making ‘F***ed Up’ Comment About Her Squad

There’s no bad blood here! Taylor Swift and Lorde are actually ‘dear friends,’ despite a ‘f*cked up’ comment the New Zealander made about her squad in an interview.

Lorde, 20, may sing about Royals, but she wants nothing to do with exclusive clubs. Or at least that’s what she said on the Australian talk show Sunshine. People automatically assumed she was shading Taylor Swift, 27, and her squad of Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Karlie Kloss — but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The New Zealand-born pop star actually considered Taylor to be a great friend! “I love her very much,” she tweeted on July 7. “In the interview I had just been talking about David Bowie and Patti Smith — those were the idols I was referring to that I’m not friends with, not Taylor!”

In the past though, Lorde admitted that dealing with Hollywood cliques was a frustrating thing when she first started. The “Green Light” singer also kinda’ messed up without even realizing when asked about Taylor’s level of stardom. “She’s so flawless, and so unattainable, and I don’t think it’s breeding anything good in young girls [who might think] ‘I’m never going to be like Taylor, why can’t I be as pretty as Lorde?’ That’s f–king bulls–t.,” she said to Metro Magazine in October. Not exactly an insult, but nothing to brag about either. Lorde was the first to confess that she “cocked up” the question.

A similar instance happened AGAIN in June when Lorde said having the “New Romantics” songstress as a friend is like dealing with someone with an “autoimmune disease.” “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do,” she said to The Guardian, “There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lorde and Taylor are actually good friends?