Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Sexy Getup While Cheering On Travis Scott At Concert With Bella & Kendall

Kylie Jenner was dressed to impress while watching her Travis Scott perform at the Wireless Festival in London on July 8. She was joined by Kendall and her friend Bella Hadid, but all we could see was Ky’s getup!

Kendall Jenner, 21, Bella Hadid, 20, and Kylie Jenner, 19, all turned out to support the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s beau at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park in London on July 8. But the star attendee was honestly Ky’s outfit! Kylie was spotted locking eyes with her man during the concert while sporting a look that highlighted every curve on her body and put sizzling getups her older sisters have worn to shame! Click here to see pics of Kendall and Kylie in lingerie.

Little Kylie (who will be turning the big 2-0 in a little over a month) rocked a black crop top that exposed her bare stomach. Ky has some insane abs so this was obviously a real crowd pleaser. But the best part of the outfit was her red latex pants. The pants were unique in that you could see Ky’s sexy stems through them due to the lace-up detailing that went all the way down the front. Nice choice, Kylie! If you want to rule the crowd while cheering on your man, that is definitely the look to go with!

The lip kit mogul kept her chic new shoulder-length hairdo (complete with bangs) looking fierce and of course had everything covered in the makeup department. Ky had her big sis and Bella right beside her, but it seems she was totally entranced by Travis’ performance, as pics snapped of her don’t even show her looking their way! Hey, when your man is singing, you stop and listen.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the totally unique outfit Kylie wore to Travis’ show? Let us know below!