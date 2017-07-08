Kristen Stewart Gets Stuck On Flight With Ex Robert Pattinson While Flying To LA With GF

The friendly skies have made Robsten happen again! Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell jetted in to LA from Paris on the same flight her ex Robert Pattinson. We’ve got the details on how three was a crowd.

What a nightmare it would be getting stuck on an overseas flight with your ex while you’re with your current sweetie! That’s exactly what happened to former lovebirds Kristen Stewart, 27, and Robert Pattinson, 31, as they were on the same flight into L.A.X together on July 7 after returning from Paris Fashion Week. The actress wasn’t alone though, as her model girlfriend Stella Maxwell, 27, accompanied the Personal Shopper star on the Transatlantic trip. All three were looking pretty unhappy as they left the international arrivals terminal just a short time apart. K-Stew and Stella both sported dark shades and pouts, while R-Patz just stared down at the ground with his earbuds in, trying to tune out the awaiting paparazzi questions.

No doubt these three all flew in first class, so that would have made for a very uncomfortable 11 hours stuck in such close proximity. There’s only so many polite ways to acknowledge each other’s presence before things had to shift to a really awkward zone. While Kristen and Stella are happily dating, and Rob is engaged to singer FKA Twigs, 28, Robsten has so much history together! They have totally kept their their distance following their April 2013 split and in the past four years they haven’t been spotted anywhere near each other. No wonder they looked so uneasy as they arrived back in LA after being cooped up on a plane together.

Kristen had totally rocked PFW, repping for Chanel in a stunning sequin jumpsuit at the brand’s showing while Robert appeared for Dior at their show, as he’s the longtime Dior Homme poster boy. They were much more dressed down for their flight home as K-Stew wore baggy patterned jeans and a grey tee, while Stella strode behind her lady love in grey sweats, a jean jacket and a black cropped shirt that showed off her super tight model abs. Robert kept his travel wear comfy as well in a grey tee, jacket and jeans. Well, at least the color of their clothing matched the gloominess of their moods after being stuck on the same long flight.

HollywoodLifers, do you think K-Stew and Robert talked on the plane? Or do you think they did their best to ignore each other?