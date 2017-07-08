Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless & Flashes Major Leg In Daring Black Dress

Dayum, girl! Kourtney Kardashian had jaws dropping when she posted a steamy picture of herself from her trip to St. Tropez with Younes Bendjima on July 7. Her legs go for miles in a black dress that was clearly created to tempt him!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her hunky boy toy Younes Bendjima, 23, returned from their intimate getaway to St. Tropez on July 7. But it seems the eldest Kardashian sister just wasn’t ready to say goodbye to her romantic vacay just yet. The mother of three took to Instagram to post a sizzling throwback pic from a hot night in the South of France and OMG does she look amazing! In the pic Kourt is seen posing braless in the sexy black dress to end all sexy black dresses. And we’re sure Younes did NOT mind being tempted by her outfit!

Clearly out having a good time, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks over her shoulder into the camera as she flashes the ENTIRE length of her glowing, toned legs through the giant thigh-slit of her floral gown. My goodness Kourt, why don’t you leave a little hotness lying around for the rest of us! The reality TV star tagged celebrity makeup artiest Joyce Bonelli, who shared the same pic on Instagram the day before. Kourtney captioned the pic, “When @joycebonelli calls my name…” Click here to see pics of Kourtney and Younes.

Kourtney and Younes appeared to have an amazing vacation in St. Tropez, enjoying endless boat trips and soaking up the sun together out on the water. But, all good things must come to an end and Kourt was seen touching down in Los Angeles on July 7. Kourt had returned home to her and ex Scott Disick‘s three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2 — to celebrate Penelope’s birthday!

