Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Nipples In Skintight Orange Dress On Penelope’s B-Day

Kourtney Kardashian’s weekend was all about birthdays and bras — or lack there of. The reality star spoiled daughter Penelope, who just turned 5, in a bright orange skintight dress that highlighted her nipples.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, celebrated Penelope‘s 5th birthday party in style. The mother-daughter duo stepped out on July 8 in Calabasas looking extra trendy, both rocking their finest summer dresses and relaxed shoes. As they grabbed a couple of smoothies on a hot day, the braless reality star oozed sex appeal in a skintight, tangerine dress with a ribbed pattern, white Adidas sneakers, and a black baseball cap. Penelope was clearly having the time of her life sipping her iced drink in a white, flowing dress and pink flip flops. Scott Disick was nowhere in sight, but we hope he was watching Mason and Reign while Kourtney was out with their only daughter.

No stranger to going braless, the mother-of-three recently partied the night away in a barely-there black minidress with matching heels. She sipped cocktails with a fully exposed back and bright red lipstick. It’s pretty rare to see Kourtney out at a club since she’s a self-proclaimed homebody who would rather watch TV at home with the kids instead of talking to strangers — but it happened! Maybe she was turning up with boxer-turned model boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Ever since she started dating him, Kourtney’s become much more of a free, fun-loving spirit They even love jet-skiing together!

The lovebirds jetted across the sea not once, but TWICE! The first time in Cannes for the annual film festival and the second time in St. Tropez. We’ve honestly never seen the brunette beauty so happy! She’s learning so much from Younes despite the fact that he’s over a decade younger, both outside and inside the bedroom. Needless to say their sex life is off the charts!

