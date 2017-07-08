Kailyn Lowry Focused On Being The ‘Best Mom’ Possible As She Prepares For Baby #3

By the time baby number three arrives, Kailyn Lowry is going to be a parenting pro! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s focused on being the ‘best mom’ possible for her growing family.

Third time’s the charm! Kailyn Lowry, 25, is one of the strongest mothers we know, juggling two kids, an absent baby daddy, and another child on the way. But instead of feeling overwhelmed, she’s actually risen to the occasion. With each child, the Teen Mom star “feels that she becomes a better mom with more knowledge and parenting skills,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Although she’s somewhat terrified about being a single parent, she feels much more confident when it comes to her mothering abilities this time around. Kailyn has the whole baby routine sorted like it’s second nature to her!”

Who needs guys anyway when you’ve got such an incredible family? Chris Lopez turned out to be a jerk and basically dumped her when he found out she’s pregnant, and Javi Marroquin has moved on with someone else. The most important thing to Kailyn is being a strong mother. “She knows exactly what to do when the baby won’t stop crying, or when they won’t feed,” the source continues. “She’s much less panicked, which makes the baby feel calmer too. Kailyn is working hard to eliminate as much drama from her life as possible. The kids always come first, so she’s got her priorities straight!”

At times it can be hard to shake off the Chris split, but it’s nothing a little family vacation won’t fix! Back in June, the mother-of-two treated herself, Lincoln, and Isaac to a baby-moon in St. Thomas. Kailyn looked so happy (and ready to pop) in their beach-side photos with her baby bump on full display in a sexy two-piece bikini. Having guys troubles? Put your phone away and go travel like Kailyn did!

