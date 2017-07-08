K. Michelle Slams Joseline Hernandez & Accuses Her Of Partying Too Hard In Wild Rant

K. Michelle got some serious stuff off her chest on July 8 when she slammed her old pal Joseline Hernandez for her extreme partying in a vicious Instagram rant. K. Michelle’s comments are straight up savage!

When a friendship turns sour, the claws come out. That’s exactly what’s happening with former best friends Joseline Hernandez, 30, and K. Michelle, 33, who are at each other’s throats following some serious Love & Hip Hop-related drama. K. Michelle recently had a dinner date with Mona Scott, the show’s producer, and Joseline — who has a famous beef with Mona — wasn’t too happy about the arrangement. The star took to Instagram on July 8 to trash her BFF with a sizzling diss, but it wasn’t long until K. Michelle came back with an even more intense rant.

“When yall gotta click up,” Joseline wrote in a comment on a group shot K. Michelle posted to Instagram of her with Mona, Xscape singer Tiny Harris, 41, and reality star Shekinah Jo, 33, at her newly opened Atlanta eatery, Puff & Petals. “lol y’all know was good. Check yaself before y’all break y’all self. And I’m your hood.” That was enough to get K. Michelle ready to bust out the big guns in an attempt to take her girl Joseline down. What she went on to do was make some pretty serious and shocking allegations about her BFF, saying she thinks the Puerto Rican Princess parties too hard! Click here to see pics of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 6.

“LOL I didn’t even do anything to you,” K. Michelle wrote. “I never spoke bad on you name but let’s go Tyrone Biggums And one more thing before I go, I was a GREAT friend to you I even went and bought yo 28 day ********* challenge @Joseline ! I don’t think u wanna do this mamacita ohhhhhh and my last piece of advice to you as a friend, hang that music up! Drops the mic.” Ouch!

