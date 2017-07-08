Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Tie The Knot In Scenic Outdoor Idaho Ceremony

Weddings bells are ringing for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich! The couple tied the knot on July 8 in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in Idaho, surrounded by breathtaking views of the wooded hills.

Julianne Hough, 28, will definitely be dancing the night away after her dreamy wedding to Brooks Laich, 34! The Dancing With The Stars judge and her pro hockey player beau said their vows in a romantic ceremony in front of all their family and friends in the scenic Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on July 8, according to People. Julianne’s BFF Nina Dobrev obviously served as one of her stunning bridesmaids. The couple looked utterly in love with each other as they shared their first kiss as husband and wife. The ceremony was rather intimate (for a celebrity wedding at least) with only 200 guests — including her two dogs.

The blonde bombshell positively glowed in a simple, yet elegant floor-length gown designed by Marchesa with a veil attached to her polished hair bun. The classic designed paired perfectly with her outdoor camp themed day. “It will probably be outdoors because we’re such outdoorsy people,” Julianne told Us Weekly before she walked down the aisle. “I want it to smell woodsy, fresh with florals and campfire-esque.” Could there be s’mores on the reception desert menu?

Brooks and Julianne took their time when it came to planning their big day. “We kind of started to plan and we’re like, eh! Let’s just enjoy it instead and not feel pressured to start planning already,” the bride told E! in Sept. 2016. Julianne celebrated the end of her bachelorette status on the high seas! She traveled with a bunch of her best gal pals in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in March 2017. They ladies partied on a boat as the bride-to-be posed in a sailor’s cap with a veil attached.

HollywoodLifers, are you swooning over Julianne’s wedding ceremony? Comment below!