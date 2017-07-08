Jeremy Meeks’ Heartbroken Wife Demands Divorce After He Cheats With Chloe Green

Melissa Meeks is speaking out! This is the first interview she’s done since hubby Jeremy Meeks was caught cheating with Chloe Green. Her message was loud and clear — their marriage is OVER!

Melissa Meeks has had enough! Tired of being made to look like a fool, she’s demanding divorce from husband-of-eight-years Jeremy Meeks, 33. The heartbroken blonde came to the realization when Jeremy returned from his trip to Turkey with new fling Chloe Green and brought the children home. “We had it out on the doorstep. I told him how devastated and angry I am,” she told the Daily Mail on July 8. “He kept apologizing – not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it. I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it. He told me, “I didn’t mean it to happen like this.” Those pictures will haunt me for ever.”

We all know what the hot felon is referring to. He paraded Chloe, the TopShop heiress, around on romantic getaways to Europe and engaged in heavy PDA while Melissa took care of the children back home. She had no choice but to drop the massive D word. “We talked about divorce,” she continued to tell the publication while fighting back tears. “I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”

Honestly though, is anybody really surprised? Melissa deserves so much better, and it sounds like Jeremy agrees. Their marriage was crumbling right before our very eyes, with heavy-hearted social media posts unraveling the story piece by piece. When he finally came home to California, Melissa confronted him on their front porch with a stern look on her face. They smoked a quick cigarette together but just from the pictures we could tell that things weren’t back to normal. Not even close.

