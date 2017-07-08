James Harden: Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Makes History With $228 Million NBA Contract

Take that, Steph Curry! James Harden made history on July 8 after signing a staggering $228 million contract with the Houston Rockets. He’s about to become the richest man in the NBA!

LeBron James recently complained about the cap pay basketball players get in the NBA — but we don’t feel sorry for them at all! Following Steph Curry‘s, 29, $201 million contract and James Harden‘s, 27, $228 million payoff, we have absolutely zero sympathy for how poor these professional athletes are. The Houston Rockets superstar trampled Steph’s deal with the Golden State Warriors on July 8, which nobody thought was possible only a week ago. For the 2022- 2023 season, James will likely be the richest man in the NBA as he just made history for breaking the bank, according to ESPN.

After the way he performed this year, James definitely deserves a big reward and an even bigger bank account. He was the runner-up to Russell Westbrook for the NBA’s MVP and now only has two more years left under his current $59 million contract. This four-year extension holds an impressive value of $170 million, which is the richest extension in NBA history, according to the publication. Rockets fans better get excited to the 2018 season because their team is looking great right now! Not only is James staying put, they also added all-star guard Chris Paul who previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers.

