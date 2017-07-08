Angelina Jolie: When She’ll Be Ready For A Serious Relationship After Brad Pitt Split

Single and ready to mingle? It’s been months since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s still enjoying her newfound freedom. We’ve got the scoop on when Angelina will be ready for a serious relationship!

Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 53, have come a long way since she filed for divorce in Sept. 2016. Even though the By The Sea actress is single, she’s not rushing to meet her Rico Suave. “Angelina has been pretty much a full-time mom, which she loves,” a source close to the starlet tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina is really enjoying being single again, and says she is in no hurry to get into a serious relationship with anybody — this is her time to shine, and she’s loving it. Angelina is feeling more like her authentic self now than she has in years.” Way to go!

“Day-to-day life for Angelina really isn’t that different since the split, she just has more freedom—she can make all the decisions, and rules, totally by herself, without any discussion with Brad, and she really likes that. But now, it’s all down to her, and she feels stronger, more independent, and empowered,” our insider added. It was only a few months ago that Angelina splurged on a lavish $25 million mansion in Los Angeles, only one mile away from Brad’s home for the sake of the children. “Angelina and the kids are enjoying the new house and loving the neighborhood,” another source close to Angelina tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here to see all the pics of Angelina’s epic 11,000 square foot mansion.

The iconic mansion is located in a gated community and features 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a spacious backyard, a home gym, library and an outdoor swimming pool. As we previously reported, “Angelina chose her new home because it is close to Brad’s, the only home her children know,” an insider close to the Maleficent actress told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angie’s new place is in the same ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood about a mile and a half away from Brad, in Los Feliz, where the kids have grown up.”

Angelina was all smiles when she was recently photographed taking the kids to Dodgers Stadium on July 6 for the MLB team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In fan photos, the actress was having a blast alongside her 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne as well as son Pax, 13. As expected, the crowd went totally nuts when the fam was spotted on the jumbotron! It looks like Brad is also doing pretty well these days, since he was spotted with cut abs and ripped arms while headed to his art studio in Los Angeles on July 4.

