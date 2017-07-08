This video is not for the faint of heart. During a Green Day concert in Spain, 42-year old acrobat performer Pedro Aunion Monroy fell 100 feet to his death in front of a live audience.

This is so heartbreaking! What started out as a fun Green Day concert at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain turned into a death scene on the night of July 7. Fans were enjoying the show when they saw a man, 42-year Pedro Aunion Monroy, literally fall out of the sky and to his death. He was a professional acrobat from Brighton. During one of the band’s slower songs, Pedro danced 100 feet up in the air in a glass case, performing all kinds of backflips and special stunts within the box. From the video it’s unclear what exactly happened but all of a sudden you can see Pedro, who wasn’t wearing a harness or any wires, falling at lightening speed to the ground.

The crowd screams in absolute terror and breaks out into chatter. The members of Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool, were jamming out a fair distance away from where Pedro was performing and most likely didn’t realize what had happened because they kept on playing. In the video you can hear the music carry on despite a ton of commotion in the audience. “We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news,” the band tweeted shortly after leaving the stage. “A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

It breaks our hears that Pedro did not survive the fall. He was a passionate, creative man who worked as a director of a performing arts company in Brighton, in addition to performing dare-devil stunts like these. Fans reacted to Green Day’s tweets with so much support and unconditional love. Rest In Peace, Pedro.

UPDATE: Lead singer Billie issued the following statement on July 9.

Last night at the Mad Cool festival in Spain there was a horrific accident. An acrobat by the name of Pedro was killed during his performance before Green Day played our show. We are so sad for Pedro and his family and we pray for them in this time of grief. I can’t imagine how much suffering the friends and family are going through. Many of you are wondering why we continued to play our show after the accident. Green Day did not hear about the accident until after our show was over. We didn’t even know there was an acrobat performance at all. These festivals are huge. There are so many things happening at the same time it’s impossible to keep up with every performer/artist. We were in a back stage compound about a half mile away from the main festival stage. We were warming up ready to go at 11:25 pm . 15 minutes prior our tour management was told by local authorities to wait to go on stage because there was some sort of security issue. Security issues are a normal occurrence and procedure at any show.. we were NOT told why which is also normal. we waited as we were instructed. Still, We had no clue there was any such accident. We were given the ok. The band jumped into vans and drove to the main festival stage.

This was to be the last show of our European tour and we were all so excited to play our hearts out one last time. We were on stage at around midnight and played around two and a half hours. Everything seemed normal. the crowd and fans had a good time. We got off stage and drove back to our artist compound. It was there when we were told the shocking news about Pedro. All of us were in disbelief. I don’t know why the authorities chose not to tell us about the accident before our concert. All we know is what was said after our concert. This has never happened in the 30 years Green Day have been performing live. If we had known prior to our performance we most likely would not have played at all. We are not heartless people. The safety and well being at any of our concerts absolutely comes first. What happened to Pedro is unthinkable. Once again we are heartbroken for his friends and family. and we are also shocked and heartbroken for anyone that had to witness this tragedy.

Sincerely,

Billie Joe Armstrong

