Donal Logue’s Daughter Jade Found & Is ‘Safely Back Home’

This is beyond heartwarming! Donal Logue’s 16-year old daughter Jade was found on July 8, according to a rep, nearly 2 weeks after being reported missing in New York. The details of their family reunion will bring you to tears.

This is the best news we’ve heard all year! It bring us great joy to report that Donal Logue‘s, 51, teenage daughter was returned to her family on July 8, according to a rep for the Gotham star. “Jade is now safely back home with her family,” she told HollywoodLife.com. “Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone’s support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return.” Jade, who was reported missing by her heartbroken father and mother Kasey Smith, disappeared roughly one week after her 16th birthday party in late June.

As we previously told you, Jade was already missing for a week when Donal reached out for help via Facebook. “Missing-yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka.” He posted the same message to Twitter in hopes of reaching as many people as possible. Thousands reached out with heavy-hearted messages and comments but no one could reveal her whereabouts. In addition to Jade, the Law & Order: SVU actor shares son Finn with ex-wife Kasey.

Ever since Jade’s tragic disappearance, Donal has been pleading with the “predators” who took her to bring her back home safe and unharmed. “There’s never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who is her tribe is strong,” he wrote on social media. “But there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls.” The father-of-two also begged Jade to come home on July 7 with an adorable throwback photo. Now, after much wishful thinking, our prayers have been answered!

