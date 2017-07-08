When in Spain! Cristiano Ronaldo and pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez looked like the perfect couple on their getaway. If she’s still trying to hide that baby bump, wearing a bikini was a mistake!

Bumping along! Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and Georgina Rodriguez have remained mum about her mysterious pregnancy, but these pictures from Spain are worth a thousand words. The couple hinted at a pregnancy announcement in June and have since paraded around her growing baby bump in tight dresses and bikinis. Their latest trip to Europe was full of adventure, at least for the soccer player who tried out flyboarding in sexy speedos. You know, those water boots that shoot you into the air. As for Georgina, she played it safe on the dock and watched her man from the sidelines. The brunette beauty dazzled in a striped top and aviator sunglasses. (SEE PICS HERE).

Life has been pretty sweet for Cristiano over the past few weeks. Not only is he expecting another child with Georgina (he’s also father to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.), he welcomed twins reportedly via surrogate. Talk about a full house! The footballer showed off the “loves” of his life on Instagram minutes later, confirming that the children are actually is. OK, but enough beating around the bush. WHAT ARE THEIR NAMES? Cristiano chose Mateo and Eva, according to Time Magazine. 2017 is officially the year of twins with Beyonce‘s blessings and George and Amal Clooney‘s.

Now, the Real Madrid superstar has a BIG family on his hands! Fatherhood suits him really well and the pictures he’s been posting of the twins are almost too cute for words. In his latest post from 4th Of July, Cristiano and Cristiano Jr. each cradled one in their blankets on a front porch swing set. We’ve got a modern day Brady Bunch on our hands!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Georgina will give birth? Any guesses?