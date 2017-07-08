Blac, Rob & 7 More Celeb Exes Who Love Calling Each Other Out On Social Media

Sometimes when a relationship ends, it goes out with a whimper…and sometimes it goes down in a ball of flames! Here’s some of Hollywood’s former couples’ most infamous feuds on social media!

Although Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30, aren’t the first famous couple to implode on social media, they are definitely leaving a mark with their nasty insults and NSFW images! From cheating accusations to drug use allegations and claims of assault, these two have taken it to every level with each other every time they’ve broken up. But with the demise of this reality TV couple getting etched in the proverbial social media stone, let’s take a look back at some other exes who decided to air their dirty laundry all over social media including Justin Bieber, 23, Future, 33, Karreuche Tran 29, and more!

Long before Rob was lashing out at Chyna for cheating, he was taking shots at his ex Rita Ora, 26, for doing the same! Back in 2012, the Arthur George founder claimed that the British songstress was not only unfaithful, but that the number of guys she got with on the sly reached well into the double digits! “She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together, I wonder how many she will sleep with now that we apart,” he posted. Her response was scathing and to the point: “Rob’s d*ck was wack, I had to go get it somewhere else.”

Likewise, remember back when Big Sean, 29, and Naya Rivera, 30, called off their engagement out of nowhere? Before the dust settled, the Glee actress shared, and then immediately deleted, this scandalous claim: “@bigsean stealing rolexes from a lady’s house now. Maybe cuz I’m on Glee and making more money or something. #trifling.” Shady! It wasn’t long before Sean starting seeing Ariana Grande, 24, and the cheating rumors flew!

Of course, these bitter exchanges aren’t always about cheating. Sometimes, it’s exes subtly commenting on their former flames new lovers. Such was the case in 2016 when Selena Gomez, 24, came to the defense of Justin’s fandom when he threatened to take his Instagram private because Beliebers were acting hostile towards his then-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 18. “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol — it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you,” Selena stated. Mic drop.

Other times, these spats come down to the kids caught in the middle, like in early 2016, when Future blasted his ex Ciara, 31, for all the hoops he had jump through in order to see his child. He even got nasty, posting: “The b*tch has control problems…” As you might expect, Ciara took her ex to court, filing a $15 million defamation lawsuit against him! Want to read more? Take a peek at the gallery above!

