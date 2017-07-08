Ben Affleck & Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Look Smitten On ‘Intimate’ LA Dinner Date

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were all over each other on a cozy date night in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 6! New photos have surfaced of the couple leaving Giorgio Baldi that you have to see!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were spotted looking “very happy” after a bite to eat at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on July 6. Ben, 44, kept it casual for his Thursday night date in a Rolling Stones t-shirt and grey blazer, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Lindsay let her natural beauty shine through and opted for minimal makeup. The Saturday Night Live producer rocked a black floral top with shoulder cutouts and black distressed jeans. Click Here For Pics Of Ben & Lindsay’s Date Night!

“They had a table for two, but were sitting very close to one another,” an eyewitness told E! News. “Ben and Lindsay were very intimate and touchy the entire dinner. They kept whispering in each other’s ears and Ben was quite touchy with Lindsay.” They reportedly split a few dishes between them and seemed to really enjoy spending time with each other. “They left together out the back door and were walking very closely together,” the eyewitness said. They both “looked very happy.”

Ben’s relationship with Lindsay shocked fans after reports surfaced on Friday, July 7 claiming that their relationship had started while Ben was still married to Jennifer Garner, 45. He reportedly started seeing Lindsay in 2013, which was two years before he split with Jen! They had a “full-on had an affair,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “They would fly back and forth, but he would mostly visit her in New York. They didn’t hide… They would use the Mandarin Oriental [hotel]. They were regulars.” The pair would reportedly meet up whenever Ben could fly into New York City even though Lindsay was also married at the time. “Jen and [Lindsay’s] husband both found out about it around the same time,” the insider told the mag.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked Ben and Lindsay have seeing each other?