Ashton Kutcher Defends Himself After ‘Sexist’ Backlash: We Need Space ‘To Be Wrong’

Oversensitive much? After being called a ‘sexist’ for asking ‘inappropriate’ questions about women in the workplace, Ashton Kutcher defended himself on July 6 with a string of tweets.

Hopefully these wrongs can turn into a right. Ashton Kutcher, 39, faced a ton of online backlash when his online discussion of gender equality in the workplace took an unexpected turn. On LinkedIn, The Butterfly Effect actor posed questions like, “What are the rules for dating at the office? Flirting?,” and “What advice should we be giving to female entrepreneurs?” It’s a discussion he wanted and it’s a discussion he got! Social media exploded with outrage that these were sexist questions and provided women with absolutely zero help since they hear the kind of crap all the time. There was so much outcry that Ashton had no choice but to respond.

“Thank you everyone for the feedback on the questions I posted on LinkedIn. Good and bad. Already a learning experience,” he wrote in his first tweet. “Looking to host an open live conversation on Monday morning on my FB page about gender equality in the work place. I’ve already offended some folks by asking the wrong questions. I’m certain given the sensitivity of the topic I will say other things wrong. Hope we can find space to be wrong in the pursuit of getting it right.” Way to turn a negative into a positive, Ashton! Much praise for that! He’s right though, gender equality is and always has been a highly sensitive subject.

At least the Punk’d alum is humble enough to realize that he will make future mistakes. Could the same be said of his marriage to Mila Kunis? A May 1o report claimed their romance was on the rocks for THREE different reasons! Partially due to jealousy from his massage parlor scandal, conflicting parenting styles, and career troubles, according to Star Magazine. Hopefully the rumors aren’t true!

