Amber Rose Can’t Keep Her Hands Off 21 Savage At His Album Party — Sweet PDA Video

Amber Rose and 21 Savage (real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) could not have looked any cuter at his album release party. The 24 year-old rapper had his new lady right by his side as he introduced the audience to his new record Issa. Amber lovingly wrapped her arms around him and whisper in his ear. “I appreciate everybody coming out,” he told the crowd before grabbing hands with Amber to leave. Their PDA was totally precious and we’re obsessed with this new couple! It was super sweet of Amber to come and support Savage especially after he debuted those romantic tracks on his album.

We were totally swooning when we heard “Special.” The lyrics definitely made us think the song could be about Amber. “In my feelings, she got me in my feelings,” Savage said in the song. “Your ex didn’t know how to appreciate you now he missed out,” he rapped. “We got something special.” Things have gotten super serious fast between the 33 year-old model and 21 Savage.

Amber reportedly even took her new man to meet her mother Dorothy Rose and the rest of her tight-knit family. Savage has already developed a “bond” with Amber’s 4 year-old son Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz, according to TMZ. They’re reportedly already BFFs! 21 Savage couldn’t help gushing about Amber when he chatted on the Real 92.3 radio show. “We’ve just been kicking, man,” he said. “She’s a real cool woman. She treats me like a king.” He admitted that he’s even learned a few things from his older GF. “She make me do sh*t like that I don’t normally do like take vitamins and drink water.”

