Who Is Zendaya In Spider-Man? The Identity Of Michelle Is Revealed As [SPOILER]

Zendaya’s character in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ has been purposely kept a mystery to fans eagerly awaiting the film. Now we’ve found out who Michelle really is, so beware, there’s a MAJOR spoiler ahead!

Dun dun dun! Fans have been buzzing about who exactly Zendaya‘s character “Michelle” is in the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming. Everyone thought when she was cast that she would be playing Peter Parker’s love interest Mary Jane, but the girlfriend role went to newcomer Laura Harrier‘s “Liz” instead. In the trailers we only got brief shots of Michelle and Tom Holland‘s Peter interacting and they don’t seem to like each other very much. Zendaya’s role is also VERY small in the film so why is she the lead person out on the road with Tom promoting it? Because it turns out SHE IS M.J.!!!!!

Liz is the president of the school debate team that Peter and Michelle are a part of, but she moves out of town at the end of the flick. Zendaya’s chacracter then becomes the new leader of the team and when talking to them says that “People call me MJ.” As we all know, MJ in the comics is Mary Jane, who is Peter’s eventual love interest. That means we’re probably going to be seeing a whole lot more of the 20-year-old actress in the film’s sequel!

We knew there HAD to be more in store for Zendaya in the film’s franchise because she has been front and center alongside Tom as the face of the film during promotional events. She made the rounds on national talk shows, been the shining star at premieres and even landed her first Vogue cover in advance of the movie’s release. For a part that’s essentially a cameo, Michelle had to be pretty darn significant in the film’s plotline to be getting as much attention and now we know why.

