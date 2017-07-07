Best Dressed Of The Week: Bella Hadid, Zendaya & More

It might’ve been a holiday week but that didn’t stop these stylish stars from strutting their stuff in some seriously chic outfits. See who topped our list & VOTE for your fave get-up.

While we were relaxing in our denim cut-offs and swimsuits, the celeb set proved there’s no rest for the glam as they continued to dazzle in a slew of red-carpet-worthy looks. From their stellar street style to all the major events they attended, we couldn’t believe how fierce their fashion was — and we’ve rounded up our top 10 looks!

The most action this week came across the pond, as a slew of stars, (like Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and Kendall Jenner, to name a few), stepped out for the Haute Couture shows during Paris Fashion Week, where they managed to turn the front row into a head-turning show that could completely compete with the presentations on the catwalk. Our fave Chanel muse, (KStew, duh!), rocked one of our fave looks of the week when she dazzled in a sequin strapless jumpsuit for the show, while Celine Dion takes the award for the hautest styles as she didn’t shy away from making a statement.

Also on our list was Sofia Carson, who looked nothing short of gorgeous in a beautiful, navy blue ball gown as she sang the National Anthem at PBS’ A Capitol Fourth — it was the chicest patriotic look we’ve ever seen as she performed at the Washington, D.C. celebration on July 4.

Elle Fanning was pretty in pink at the Miu Miu show, where she donned a feminine frock that we would love to rock — and she styled it to perfection! Bella and Kendall were also in attendance and took the runway by storm at the show.

While we loved these looks, there’s way more where they came from! See more of our faves in the gallery above and be sure to VOTE for which get-up you liked best.