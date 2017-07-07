Zayn Malik Admits He Spends More Time With Gigi Hadid Than At Home — ‘My Life Is Here’

Home is where the heart is! In his most candid interview to date, Zayn Malik admitted that he spends more time at girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s place in the US than back across the pond in the UK.

Love makes people go crazy things — like packing up their lives and moving to a different continent, for example. That’s exactly what Zayn Malik, 24, did for girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 22. Born and raised in Bradford, the “Pillowtalk” crooner recently opened up about his new life in the United States, primarily New York and Los Angeles — or anywhere Gigi goes. Part of his transition relates to music, but it’s really the supermodel who has him staying put. “It’s not necessarily why I spend my time here, for the sound; I just spend time here because I have my girlfriend here and a lot of work is here,” he gushed to Clash Magazine. “My life is here now, pretty much.”

Wait a minute, does this mean Gigi and Zayn are officially living together now? It definitely sounds like it since they’re spending every waking second together these days. “I do spend a lot of my time out here,” the former One Direction singer added. “I spend some time in London from time to time, but I spend the majority of my time in LA – I’ve got a place in LA. I’m just in New York at the minute because I’m seeing my girlfriend.” OK Zayn, you don’t have to keep repeating the word girlfriend, we know her name is Gigi and you two are smitten. Take that breakup rumors!

As you may have heard, fans speculated that the lovebirds parted ways because he was too “dependent” on her. Then Zayn reportedly liked a picture of Perrie Edwards, his ex, which sent followers into a frenzy! Of course the British hunk and the Tommy Hilfiger muse slammed all those rumors by posting an adorable throwback photo of them together.

