Rob Kardashian May Be Banned From Seeing Dream After Restraining Orders

Blac Chyna, 29, reportedly wants Rob Kardashian, 30, to pay for posting her nude pics online, allegedly abusing her and more. She has already hired civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, 55, and they will be appearing in court on July 10 to push for restraining orders against Rob. After his social media tirade, Rob could potentially be banned from seeing his adorable 8-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian for a portion of time. “I don’t represent either of them, but I know that a temporary restraining order will normally keep Rob away from Dream for at least three weeks if Blac has asked for her baby to be covered in the temporary restraining order,” California Divorce Attorney David Pisarra shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. Hear all about the Rob and Blac drama in our podcast, here.

“Blac could ask for Supervised Visitation to allow Rob to see Dream,” David added. “That would be either a professional or an approved family member. So I’m guessing a professional will be needed in this case.” As we previously reported, Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him and posted several nude photos of her on July 5, including one of her exposed crotch. Rob also accused Chyna of having a threesome with T.I. and Tiny, doing drugs and spending $100,000 on plastic surgery. The sock entrepreneur even put two guys on blast, named Rarri True and Menchie, for allegedly hooking up with his ex.

“Rob may lose any custody he has of Dream as a result of his online rants,” David explained, after Rob aired out their dirty laundry. “Chyna has cause to seek a domestic abuse restraining order against Rob for his abuse, harassment and stalking based on the posts he put up and what he is doing to her on social media. She can claim that she is being emotionally abused by his internet harassment by posting these pictures and continuing to talk about it, then a judge may grant a temporary restraining order forbidding Rob from posting online, texting her, seeing her or having any interaction, no contact.”

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

David previously explained how Chyna could get FULL custody of their sweet daughter. “If courts deemed Rob is an abuser, then he would be presumed not to be a good parent and if she is presumed to be a good parent, then Chyna has a bigger piece of leverage in the child custody battle,” he said. “Chyna would likely get 99.9% control of Dream, if she can prove that Rob is abusive.”

