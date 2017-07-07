Yanique Barrett: 5 Things To Know About ‘Curvy Diva’ Rob Kardashian’s Allegedly Dating

Jamaican star Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett has reignited the Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna drama by posting a pic of her and Rob to Instagram. Learn more about the TV host and singer who’s allegedly dating Rob!

1. The Rob Kardashian rumors started with her Instagram

Yanique Barrett sparked a minor frenzy when she posted a photo of herself and Rob Kardashian, 30, to Instagram. The cute photo came just a day after his wild Instagram rant against ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 28, leading people to believe that Rob and the Jamaican “Curvy Diva” could be dating already. After all, it was pretty curious that she’d make it a point to post a cute #tbt the day after Rob’s relationship drama went down. Was she pulling a Rarri True and rubbing the breakup in Chyna’s face?

2. …But she denies dating Rob

In two subsequent Instagram posts on July 7, Yanique posted headlines from sites about the dating rumors and vehemently denied it all. “No man unuh tek dis too far, all a tell lie 😠 which part a mi a Instagram Model 😠😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😈😈”, she captioned one post. “Now look how unuh mek China a call mi 😠😠😠😠😠 yow mi wah kill dah snitch deh 😂😂😂 alrightttt I’m done #mitoonufffff #servemiright”

3. She’s a TV host and recording artist

Please don’t call Yanique an Instagram model! The “Curvy Diva”, as she calls herself, is the host of the biggest televised dancehall competition in the world. A talented dancer herself, she hosts Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall. She’s also a radio host! Yanique started a career as a singer in 2017, her first single “Lifestyle” dropping in April.

4. She has a daughter

Yanique is mother to a 12-year-old daughter, named Jada-Marie. She only posted a photo of Jada-Marie to social media in May 2016, because she wants to shield her from the spotlight. “I tend to not incorporate my daughter in a lot of stuff because what I do sometimes is risqué and people will say, ‘Yuh have a child and yuh doing this or that,” she Told The Jamaica Star. “The thing is, I protect my child from what I do so when everybody is creating such an excitement over stuff, she’s so clueless to it. Her school, her friends, they don’t watch Magnum, so her environment is so structured that she isn’t exposed.”

5. She was rumored to be dating Usain Bolt

Long before the Rob rumors, Yanique was linked to Olympic athlete Usain Bolt. The two were linked in early 2016, but Yanique denied the love connection. She said that they were strictly just good friends, and nothing more.

