Are your Spidey senses tingling? If you’re in the market for a new boyfriend, may we suggest considering Spider-Man? There’s three eligible bachelors on the market — take our quiz to determine your superhero guy!

Are your Spidey Senses tingling yet? Everyone has their preference when it comes to Spider-Man movies, and therefore, their favorite Spider-men. It’s kind of like Batman. Each generation has the actor they think of as their Batman, the one who took on the role when they were coming of age. The first Spider-Man of the modern films dropped back in 2002, starring Tobey Maguire. He went on to don the spandex suit for two more movies. And while the quality of said films is a bit questionable, there’s no doubt that he made a major impression in the superhero movie genre.

If you’re looking for a sensitive Spidey who’s not afraid to shed a few tears about pretty much anything, has some notable dance moves, and whose version of being bad involves going to a jazz club in a black suit, then maybe the OG web-slinger is for you! Next up is The Amazing Spider-Man himself, Andrew Garfield. Spider-Man has a little bit of baggage if you want to date him. That’s because ex-girlfriend Emma Stone plays his movie girlfriend, Gwen Stacy. Awkward. What he lacks in smoothness he makes up for in determination and pure good looks. Would you really not leap at the chance to swing from the Brooklyn Bridge with this hero?

The newest Spider-Man, Tom Holland, 21, is totally charming and innocent. He’s just a friendly neighborhood hero, and all he wants to do is make the world a better place. That means he gets into some mischief (and skips class a lot). But he’s got a strong network of friends and a curiosity for living life to the fullest. Plus, he knows Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), so if things don’t work out between you, you can always get with Iron Man!

Spider-Man: Homecoming is in theaters July 7.

HollywoodLifers, which Spider-Man is your boyfriend? Tell us your quiz results!