Which Of George & Amal Clooney’s Twins Is Older? — Their Birth Order Revealed

Ella & Alexander Clooney may be twins, but despite being born on the same day, only 1 sibling can truly hold the coveted title of ‘oldest.’ Find out here which of George & Amal’s little ones was officially born 1st — AND by how much!

George, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, welcomed their first children, twins Ella and Alexander Clooney into the world on June 6. But while they were obviously born at the same time, ONE twin officially arrived first. After obtaining the infants’ birth certificates, ET learned that Alexander is the oldest child born to George and Amal. However, he’s not the oldest by very much! In fact, his sister was born exactly two minutes after him! Alexander was born at 12:54 p.m. and Ella was born at 12:56 p.m.

But no matter who was born first, one thing’s for sure, those little cuties are living the high life already! Just earlier this week, one day shy of their children’s’ one-month birthday, George and Amal were photographed exiting a private jet in Milan, Italy. And in the pics obtained by TMZ, George could be seen carrying one white bassinet — presumably with one twin inside — while Amal had help carrying the matching one — presumably with the other twin inside. Private airplanes, lavish trips…welcome to the good life, kids!

Even cuter, George has adapted to his new role as dad very well — and he’s apparently loving every minute of fatherhood! “Since the word came out that he was going to be a father, no question about it, he changed,” the actor’s dad, Nick Clooney, 83, told ET earlier this year. “This has nothing to do with age, but this is a different kind of maturity. When you figure out that you’re going to take that standard responsibility that everybody else has done for years, and now you’re on the merry-go-round. You’re in the middle.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you expect Alexander to be the oldest? Are you excited to see the twins’ first pic?