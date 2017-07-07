Summer Vacation Essentials: Jamie Chung Shares Her Go-To List For Your Next Trip

Trying to pack light for your next summer vacation but nervous you’re going to leave home without something you need? Let Jamie Chung’s list simplify your packing process before your next trip.

I have to be honest here…regardless of how much I travel, I have yet to master the art of packing light — and nothing is more stressful than trying to pack for summer vacation. I have a very unhealthy relationship with the scale — that is, the scale my checked baggage has to sit on before I board a plane. The hardest part of packing? Trying to cut down on my “essentials” when it comes to prepping for long day trips, especially since a full day can involve a lot of activities — and that’s why when I had a chance to chat with the stylish Jamie Chung, 34, about her partnership with Transitions lenses it was one of the first questions I asked her!

Jamie always manages to rock an appropriate, (and Instagram-worthy), outfit wherever she goes and she never seems to be bogged down by a heavy tote bag — so I had to know how she does it. Her best piece of advice? Never leave home without your swimsuit! “Summer is the time to be ready for anything so you can enjoy every moment. When I’m out exploring, I always bring a swimsuit in my day pack because you never know when you might feel like taking a dip or if you’ll happen to stumble upon a waterfall during your hike,” she said.

When it comes to sight-seeing, she also has a great list of essentials that I’m definitely going to adopt before my next trip — and now you can, too. “If I’m on holiday in a new city, I’ll make sure to pack the essentials: Light layers, a water bottle, SPF, hand sanitizer, a charger for my phone and an extra tote in case I find some goodies to bring back for my friends and family. But no matter where I am, I always have my Transitions lenses so I can see and look my best in any type of light,” she said.

There’s no need to weigh your bag down with items you’re never going to use — chances are if you haven’t already used a product or an item you’re not going to start on vacation!