Honduras Vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch The Gold Cup Match Online

Let’s go! It’s time for the 2017 Gold Cup and two of CONCACAF’s finest squads – Honduras and Costa Rica – go head-to-head on July 7 at 9:00 PM ET. Don’t miss a single minute of this match.

All eyes in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Assocation Football will turn to Harrison, New Jersey. Honduras will meet Costa Rica in the middle of Red Bull Arena in one of the first games of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Each team is considered a contender to raise the trophy at the end of the tournament, but winning this initial match would send a loud message to the rest of the competition. Expect Costa Rica’s Ticos to try and take Honduras’ Catrachos to their limits (which should make for a great match.)

However, the Catrachos will be ready for Costa Rica. Yes, they will be without some notable players – Roger Espinoza, Emilio Izaguirre, and Andy Najar, according to MLS Soccer – but they’ll still have enough strength to pose a threat to any challenger. Plus, the pressure is on to start this tournament on the right foot (and with so few matches in the Group Stage, no one can afford to sustain a loss.) “I think that it is a vital match,” Boniek Garcia, 32, of Honduras said about this match. “We’ll see how we come out. It would be important to win.”

Costa Rica enters this tournament hungry to win their first Gold Cup. They also have a huge notch on their belt, as they defeated the United States in Nov. 2016, handing the USMNT a 0-4 loss. Knowing that they could upset a huge team like that should give Los Ticos the confidence they need to take on anyone. We have a very good chance of winning the Gold Cup because we have a very good team,” Rodney Wallace, 29, said to CONCACAF.com. “The team knows how we play. We know our system and we have the confidence and ability to win this tournament.”

As it stands, Honduras and Costa Rica are expected to finish in the top two spots in Group A (as they share the group with French Guiana and Canada.) The Canadians did win the Gold Cup in 2000, but haven’t really been a threat since then. If Honduras and Costa Rica play to a draw (like they did when they played in a March 2017 World Cup qualifier) they’ll just have to rack up wins against The Canucks and Les Yana Dòkòs to ensure their advancement to the knockout stage.

