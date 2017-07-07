Urban Decay Has A New Holographic Mascara & We Can’t Control Ourselves

Urban Decay’s newest NAKED palette, Heat, is still rolling out in stores, but now, there is ANOTHER product coming soon from the cult-favorite beauty brand.

While most of us were enjoying a little 4th of July BBQ, Urban Decay founder Wende Zomnir was plotting her next move. On Instagram on July 4, she posted an innocent-looking beach selfie, which looked normal until we reallllyyy looked at it. She’s holding a holographing tube that is a NEW mascara called Troublemaker. Wende wrote: “Sneak peek from the beach! Troublemaker Mascara coming this Fall. Hope everyone is having a great Fourth of July. 🇺🇸XO, WZ #HereComesTrouble.”

Omigod, you guys! Wende’s obviously wearing it in the photo, and her lashes look long and dark. Her eyes are lined in teal and look overall amazing. No telling if this is replacing something or being added to UD’s line up. UD currently has their Perversion Mascara, as well as a primer called Subversion. Their Cannonball mascara is super, ultra waterproof and has been one of my summer staples for years.

The bottle is so pretty, like a unicorn. It’s holographic, with colors of pink, purple, green — the rainbow! I can’t wait to try this newest formula! What about you guys?

HollywoodLifers, would you buy this new Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara?