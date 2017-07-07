Toby Keith’s Daughter Krystal Nearly Killed After Drunk Driver Smashed Into Car — See Wreck Pic

So scary! What should have been a fun and festive 4th of July turned terrifying when Toby Keith’s daughter Krystal and her family were hit by a drunk driver. Here’s her story and what’s left of her car.

Sometimes a photo truly says a thousand words. Such is the case with the image Krystal Keith, 31, shared of her decimated Mercedes-Benz SUV after a drunk driver hit her and her family on the 4th of July. The daughter of country music royalty Toby Keith, 55, shared in the caption of the disturbing photo that she, her husband Andrew Robert Sandubrae and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Hensley were off to enjoy the holiday when they were hit head on by an inebriated driver.

“Our 4th turned pretty horrific. Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family,” she wrote. “We all survived the wreck but it’s gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight.” Despite Independence Day’s usual association with fireworks injuries, Krystal’s words and striking image send an inescapable warning concerning other very real dangers during the holiday and beyond.

Krystal, who like her father is also a country singer, lives with family in Oklahoma where she was raised. It’s unclear if that’s where the car wreck occurred. Thus far her famous father Toby, who is currently on tour, hasn’t commented on the terrifying turn of events. Eerily, Toby’s father, Hubert “H.K.” Covel Jr., was actually killed in a car accident in 2001. Krystal ended her caption with a familiar yet continually important message for her followers: DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.” Words to live by.

