Tiny ‘Crying In Bed’ Over Divorce With T.I. Moving Forward — ‘Confused By His Mixed Signals’

Tiny can’t believe that T.I. would still move forward with their divorce after all of his recent romantic gestures! A source tells HL that she’s totally confused by his actions, and can’t stop crying!

T.I., 36! Poor Tiny, 41, is struggling to figure out where they stand because one second HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Tiny needs some answers, and she needs them soon. Make up your mind,, 36! Poor, 41, is struggling to figure out where they stand because one second her husband is making grand romantic moves, but the next he’s moving forward with their divorce. The Xscape singer is beside herself! A source tellsEXCLUSIVELY that Tiny needs some answers, and she needs them soon. See more pics of the hip hop duo, here.

“Tiny has been crying in bed over the divorce pushing forward and being so back and forth with T.I.,” explained a local source in Atlanta. “Breaking up with T.I. has been the hardest thing in her life. She loves him so much and is confused by his mixed signals.” Mix signals, indeed. Tiny can’t get a read on what T.I. actually wants, and his actions aren’t helping her figure it out. “She hates that they are so off and on. One day she gets a letter from his attorney pushing the divorce forward and the next day he is surprising her by joining her on stage. She is hurt, angry, frustrated and confused by the whole situation.”

Despite all of the pain T.I. has put her through, Tiny still wants to be with him. “Tiny is praying for her marriage to work out because when they are together it is magical,” said the insider. “Everywhere they go, people love them together. She feels like they have a family together, belong together and with love, divorced or not, they will end up together.” We really hope so!

