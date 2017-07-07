The Technicolors Interview: Brennan Smiley Takes Us Behind New Album ‘Metaphysical’

Fans of The Killers or The Kills (see what we did there) will love The Technicolors, who are back with a new record called ‘Metaphysical’ (July 7.) Brennan Smiley breaks down the album for us here!

This interview with Brennan Smiley of The Technicolors has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What do you want listeners to take away from Metaphysical?

I think our fans will realize it feels like the first bit of music we’ve recorded that really captures what we do live and the energy of that. A bulk of it was recorded live, and we built around that. That’s always been our desire, to capture the thing that comes out of you when you play live.

Where did you record Metaphysical?

It was recorded at the Flying Blanket Recording studio in Arizona, where we’re from. Bob Hoag owns the studio. He has a wild imagination and is very old school in a lot of ways. Recording live really puts you in the song — doing it that way really made us feel like we were in a vacuum of creativity.

Which tracks stand out to you now that the record is out?

“Congratulations, You’re A Doll,” is one we started playing a while ago, and knew it would be an exciting one. Recording that song was a joyous experience.

What song would you want people to hear first to get a good intro?

That’s so hard! I really dig the title track, “Metaphysical,” because it’s a good rock ‘n’ roll tune. It’s large and it’s one of the most ambitious songs on the record.

How did you come up with the name for the record?

I know I heard the word somewhere, and it struck me. I jotted it down but we went with it because it really struck a chord with where we’re at as a band. We’re an independent rock ‘n’ roll band who wants to toe the line between making something that feels like us, but also something ambitious. That’s a unique space so I think the whole record has moments where we showcase that line. We’re excited to try things, but also realize our identity.

Any mishaps while recording?

Bob owns the studio and is the producer, and he has these old cars that he collects, and one of them is a “Love Bug” used in one of the Herbie movies. He has the actual one and premieres it at Comic-Con every year. But he was having it upholstered by this guy, but the dude was an alcoholic and on a bender and going crazy. Bob kept leaving the studio in the middle of the takes to go chase him down! He was so scared because he didn’t want the guy to sell the car or something. He left one time at the tape machine was still running. That was towards the end of one of the sessions and it was just wild. We were like, “Where did Bob go?” He’s a legend.

I want to pause to mention your socks. Are those cats floating in space?

Galaxy cats! I got these a few days ago. I’ve been on tour for a month and I ran out of socks. A photographer friend in Chicago sent me them. They’re cats riding pizzas and tacos. There’s a hotdog, too.

Who makes you starstruck?

Anyone from The Killers. I’d be tongue-tied. One of the shows on their Sam’s Town tour changed my life.

Would you want to collaborate with anyone?

Jeff Lynne from ELO.

Finally, what’s your advice to humanity?

Listen.

Stream Metaphysical: