Symon Reveals The Deep Meaning Behind Her Sexy New Video For ‘I Never Do’

We are LIVING for Symon’s new song “I Never Do!” It’s naughty, sexy, and speaks to our souls. We were even more thrilled when we learned that she dropped a new music video to go along with the song on July 7. Symon looks hot, sounds great, and her outfits are on point, but what’s really going on in the gritty film? She told HollywoodLife.com all about her inspiration for it in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

“The song is about a relationship I was in with a guy that seemed perfect,” she explained. “Everything that someone would want, it’s there. But the guy I wasn’t getting enough from, the guy that really got me going, was the guy that I was thinking of when I was with the one that’s supposed to be perfect.” Symon revealed that she considered showing the good guy versus the bad guy in the video, but “we thought that would be kind of just cliche.” She wanted to do something “cooler” for her very first major music video, so she instead they decided to make it a “psychological trip through my brain of my good side and my bad side.” Both sides of the singer and Sirius XM host are stunning, if you ask us!

If you loved “I Never Do,” then you’re going to be thrilled to hear that Symon has an EP AND an album coming out this year, and it’s going to be super relatable. “It’s about my 20’s. It’s about this journey of living on my own for the first time, relationships, friends. What people don’t tell you is that being in your 20’s is so hard! I’m telling you, this journey isn’t easy. There are so many highs and lows.” Watch the interview above for even more!

