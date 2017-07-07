‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Scene Could Mean Something Huge For ‘The Avengers’

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ SPOILERS ahead: If you happened to stay long enough to catch the movie’s credits, then you probably caught a giant ‘Avengers’ clue. And, it may have revealed the unthinkable about a major storyline…

Not only did Spider-Man Homecoming bring the action to the big screen, but it also may have changed the future of The Avengers! If you haven’t seen Spider-Man, then you may want to check it out and then revisit this… because there ARE spoilers ahead! In the post credits scene of the movie, Captain America‘s holding what looks like a new shield. That small detail, may have foreshadowed something huge for Iron Man [Robert Downey Jr.] and Captain America’s [Chris Evans] relationship — a potential bury the hatchet situation! Let us explain…

If you’ve seen Captain America: Civil War, then you know that this is how it ended: Captain America and Iron Man fought; Iron Man took Captain America’s shield [aka his main weapon, basically]; However, Iron Man let Captain America escape; So, although the two are still enemies at the end of the film, there was definitely some speculation that they made up in the future since Iron Man let Captain America go.

Although Captain America makes a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the film does not give us any insight into his life after Civil War. There’s a small, but significant comment made about halfway through Spider-Man that seems to be a hint. Happy Hogan [Jon Favreau] tells Peter Parker [Tom Holland] that they’re packing up the Avengers tower, and mentions that one of the items is a prototype for “Cap’s new shield”! SO, have Iron Man and Captain America made up and joined forces? And, you know what that means? — The Civil War could be over! Now, let’s remember that this is all fan theory-based. But, it does come together… some what; don’t you think?

Sadly, we won’t know the real meaning behind the prototype mention until 2018, when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters. However, we do have a good feeling that a potential friendship could be in the works between Iron Man and Captain America. Would you ever have thought such a thing could happen?

HollywoodLifers, tell us YOUR theories below!