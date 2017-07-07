‘Sharknado 5’ Heading To San Diego Comic-Con With Stellar Cast, Fabio & More

Yes you read that right — Fabio will join the cast of ‘Sharknado 5’ for their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and we have all the details.

We all know it’s not Comic-Con without Sharknado; the fifth installment will come whirling into San Diego for its panel on Friday, June 21 at 6:45PM in Room 6DE. HollywoodLife.com can exclusively reveal who will be on the panel this year: Ian Ziering (Fin), Tara Reid (April), Cassie Scerbo (Nova), Chloe Lattanzi, Fabio, director Anthony Ferrante, and writer Scotty Mullen. I will be moderating the panel.

The SyFy TV movies have become a staple at Comic-Con through the years, and it sounds like that will continue with Global Swarming. The tag-line for the fifth film is “Make America Bate Again,” and this year, Fin and his bionic wife are facing a personal battle when their son gets trapped in a Sharknado and is transported all over the world. Here’s a list of celebrity cameos for the fifth film:

Fabio (Model) as the Pop

Tony Hawk (Professional skateboarder) as a masterful weapons operative strategist

Clay Aiken (Musician) as Llewelyn, a cutting edge technology genius

Olivia Newton-John (Musician) and daughter Chloe Lattanzi as Orion and Electra, two brilliant scientists who help defend Australia from a looming Sharknado

Bret Michaels (Musician) as a visiting artist that gets trapped in the storm

Margaret Cho (Comedian) as a fussy bride whose honeymoon is interrupted by sharks

Charo (Musician, Comedian) as The Queen of England

Gilbert Gottfried (Comedian) as storm chaser Ron McDonald

Today hosts Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb as themselves

Olympic diving medalists Greg Louganis as Zico, a high-end art thief, and Tom Daley as himself

Olympic freeskiing medalist Gus Kenworthy and NBC News investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen as themselves

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) as Andromeda, an archeologist and member of the elite “Sharknado Sisterhood”

Tiffany “New York” Pollard (Flavor of Love) as Vega, a Brazilian black market artifacts dealer

Chris Kattan ( Saturday Night Live) as The Prime Minister of England

Cat Greenleaf (Talk Stoop) and Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them ) as themselves

Ross Mullan (Game of Thrones White Walker) as Dr. Wobbegon, a scientist who has made breakthroughs in meteorological studies to track Sharknado storms

HollywoodLifers, will you check out this year's panel?