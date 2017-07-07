Sevyn Streeter Finally Drops ‘Girl Disrupted’ Album & Fans Are Going Crazy Over It

Sevyn Streeter dropped her debut studio album ‘Girl Disrupted’ today, July 7, and fans are living for it. Stream the new album here and see why the Twittersphere is freaking out!

Sevyn Streeter, 31, has been teasing her solo album for literal years, and now it’s finally here. Listen to Girl Disrupted — which features collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Dave East, Dej Loaf, Jeremih, August Alsina, Ty Dolla $ign — below!

Fans are absolutely losing it over the new album, and we’re right there with them. “Sevyn Streeter is an ARTIST. I trusted her when she said it will be worth it. and it truly is. I’m repeating the album now!!” one fan tweeted. “What a gorgeous voice and music that complements it. Worth the wait,” another wrote.

“This important time in each woman’s life forces them to take ownership of their past in order to become the most true version of themselves,” Sevyn has said about the premise of the R&B/soul record. It’s meant to serve as a sort of coming-of-age tale, as Sevyn goes from a girl to a grown woman. So good!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Anything U Want:”

So fine, could you be mine?

Tattoos with the green eyes

I might just call and let you put the work in

Baby, just lay right here

Speed dial, got the green light for you Anything you want me to, you know I’ll do it

Oh, anything that you want me to do, to do

Anything you want me to, you know I’ll do it

Oh, anything that you want me to do, to do

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Girl Disrupted? Tell us which track is your favorite!