San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Movie Schedule: Which Films Are Heading To SDCC

The movie lineup has arrived! Many fans have been anxiously awaiting to see which films will be heading to San Diego Comic-Con this year, so here’s what we know so far. Spoiler: it’s good.

Warner Bros. was the first studio to begin announcing their panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con this year, according to our sister site Deadline. They’re basically taking over Hall H on Saturday to show off their slate. We’ll continue to update the schedule for films here, and for TV fans, you can see that schedule here.

WEDNESDAY

TIME TBD | Annabelle: Creation screening & Q+A

WHO: David F. Sandberg, Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Anthony LaPaglia

WHERE: Westfield Horton Plaza

TIME TBD | Atomic Blonde screening

THURSDAY

TIME TBD | LEGO Ninjago

WHO: Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods and producer Dan Lin

WHERE: Room 6A

DAYS TBD

TIME TBD | Justice League / Aquaman

WHO: Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Aquaman director James Wan

WHERE: Hall H

TIME TBD | Ready Player One

WHO: Steven Spielberg, Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, T.J. Miller, Ernest Cline, and Zak Penn.

WHERE: Hall H

TIME TBD | Blade Runner 2049

WHO: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Lennie James and Mackenzie Davis

WHERE: Hall H

We will continue to update dates, times and locations as we get them! HollywoodLifers, which are you most excited to see this year at SDCC?