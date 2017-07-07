Rob Kardashian Reportedly Dating Jamaican Instagram Model Days After Blac Chyna Drama

Just two days after he ranted about Blac Chyna on social media, Rob Kardashian may already be moving onto another woman, according to a shocking new report. He’s reportedly dating Instagram model Yanique Barrett!

Rob Kardashian, 30, is wasting no time moving on from his drama with Blac Chyna, 29, according to MediaTakeOut! The site reports that Rob might already have a new girlfriend named Yanique Barrett, and that he’s gearing up to take things to the next level with her. “Rob met Yanique last year when he was in Jamaica and they stayed in contact,” an insider tells MTO. “She’s helped him, especially with all that he’s going through now. Rob is flying her to America so that they can get to know each other better. He’s going to help her with modeling opportunities.”

Amidst all of Rob and Chyna’s drama, Yanique actually took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself with Rob from when they met in Jamaica in 2016. Interestingly, Rob was with Blac when he visited the country last year, but it’s unclear if she was there when he took the photo with the stunning Instagram model. Okay, it sort of seems like Yanique is just messing with us by posting this photo when she knows Blac and Rob are publicly going through a messy fight, but these two do look like a pretty cute couple together!

UPDATE: Yanique took to Instagram to address the dating rumors, but she didn’t say one way or the other if there was something going on with her and Rob. She did make sure to clear up one thing, though: She’s not an Instagram model. Okay, then!

On July 5, Rob went OFF on Chyna on Instagram accusing her of cheating, using drugs, getting plastic surgery to lose weight, and much more. She fired back by alleging that he beat her up, and then posed for naked photos in bed with Rarri True, which the rapper posted to his social media page. Rob’s Instagram was eventually suspended, but he made it very clear that he is NOT on good terms with Blac right now. However, knowing Rob and Blac, things could turn around at any time…

