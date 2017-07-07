Rob Kardashian Takes Care Of Sweet Baby Dream After Instagram War With Blac Chyna

Daddy duty! Rob Kardashian enjoyed spending some quality time with his daughter Dream on July 6, taking to Snapchat with heartwarming pics. Blac Chyna was also spotted riding around with friends, hours after their social media feud!

Rob Kardashian, 29, was able to turn his frown upside down, thanks to his precious daughter Dream Kardashian. The sock entrepreneur took to Snapchat on July 6, sharing a pic of his little girl alongside a cute pink piano. With her beautiful lashes on full display, she seemed to be in great spirits while bonding with her dad. Things have been extremely tense between Rob and Blac Chyna, 29, after he claimed she allegedly cheated on him. Despite the shocking allegations made, Chyna also seemed to put the drama behind her. Click to see pics of Rob, Chyna and Dream during happier times.

Chyna showed off a colorful new ‘do via social media on July 6, and she was spotted in LA with her hairstylist pal. The reality star later dressed to impress for a photo shoot, channeling Marilyn Monroe with a platinum blonde wig. Based on her recent pics, it would be hard to tell that she’s going through some insane drama with her former flame. Rob proved there was trouble in paradise when he took to Instagram on July 5, accusing his ex-fiancee and baby mama of cheating on her with multiple men. The reality star also posted several x-rated pics of Chyna, taking their Instagram feud to another level.

After Rob accused Chyna of sleeping with a man named Rarri True, her alleged lover clapped back. “SMILE😁 @blacchyna,” he wrote alongside a pic of them laying in bed naked. Rarri also responded to Rob’s rant about the gifts he gave to Chyna, which supposedly didn’t prevent her from cheating. “That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son.” Rob also claimed she had a third side dude named Menchie!

Hopefully, things will cool down between Chyna and Rob, especially for the sake of their little girl. Tyga, 27, recently broke his silence on the drama. While chatting with TMZ, T-Raww said, “I’m just focused. Taking care of my business and taking care of [our] son [King Cairo].” It’s all about priorities!

