Rob Kardashian Cuts Blac Chyna Off Financially & Takes Back Expensive Cars & Jewelry

Blac Chyna isn’t going to be living as large anymore because ex Rob Kardashian has allegedly cut her off financially. He’s taken back her luxury cars and is cutting off paying the rent on her house!

Uh oh! Rob Kardashian, 30, has allegedly made good on his threat to repo the luxury cars that he gave Blac Chyna, 29, during their relationship. The sock designer taunted in a Snapchat video on July 5 that he was going to be taking back the purple customized Huracan Lamborghini that he gave as an engagement present back in Apr. 2016. According to a report by TMZ on July 7, he has made good on the threat to reclaim the $200,000 ride along with another expensive car that he bought her. That might be the bright red new 488 Spider Ferrari that she got as a birthday present in May. Ouch! Chy loved her pricy whips so much, but now that the ex-couple has gone full nuclear on one another, he’s stripping her of all of the gifts he gave her during their romance. That also includes all of the blingy jewelry that he gifted to her.

The site says that he’s also pulling the plug on paying for her Tarzana rental mansion, but that doesn’t mean the former exotic dancer is going to be out on the street. They say she’s totally down for taking care of the rent on her own because she’s been hiding away money from personal appearances and their reality show, so she will be okay on her own financially.

Rob made his feud with his baby mama known to the entire world on July 5, when he went on the mother of all social media rants that accused her of using him and cheating on him. The reality star even shared nude photos of his ex, claiming that he paid for $100K in plastic surgery so she could get her post-baby body back. For her part, Chyna has now hired powerhouse attorney Lisa Bloom, 55, to represent her and wants a restraining order against Rob following his nasty outbursts. What a mess!

