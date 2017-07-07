Blac Chyna Accuses Rob Kardashian Of ‘Aggressively Shoving’ Her In Front Of King Cairo

It’s getting ugly between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian. Now, Chyna is reportedly making shocking claims that Rob got physical with her — even in front of her son, King Cairo.

Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, has warned Rob Kardashian, 30, that she will be showing up in court on Monday, July 10, to file for a restraining order against him in her client’s favor. Now, reported details of what will be included in Blac’s declaration for the court order have been revealed, and they’re quite shocking. In her legal docs, Blac reportedly makes allegations of abuse against Rob, according to TMZ. The site reports that Chyna mentions one specific incident that went down in April, during which Rob allegedly screamed at her in front of her son, King Cairo, 4. During the argument, she claims the 30-year-old pushed her to the ground and “aggressively” shoved her by the side of her arm and hit her on the thigh. Allegedly, Blac could barely walk when she stood back up.

As we previously reported, Chyna is also claiming that Rob posting her personal information, along with private photos, like the one of her vagina, to Instagram is a form of cyberbullying and slut-shaming. She is reportedly hoping to keep Rob at least 100 yards away from her at all times with this order, according to TMZ. Remember, after Rob went off on Chyna on social media on July 5, she took to Snapchat to make similar claims to these new ones, alleging to fans that he “beat” her up. It is unclear what all this means for the exes’ adorable daughter, Dream, who is just eight months old. However, she’s been in Rob’s care since the pair’s blowout Instagram fight on July 5.

So far, all of Rob’s family members have remained quiet about this entire ordeal, although it’s been reported that the Kardashians are very angry and disappointed by how everything has gone down. In his Instagram rant, along with the racy photos of his ex, Rob also accused Chyna of cheating and alleged drug use. All in all, it hasn’t exactly been pretty, and things only seem to be getting worse!

