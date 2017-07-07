Just hours after Rarri True taunted Rob Kardashian by posting naked photos in bed with Blac Chyna, the rapper shockingly had nothing but nice things to say about the reality star. See him compliment Rob here!

Rarri True (which is short for Ferrari) didn’t want to comment much about his involvement in Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian’s drama when TMZ photographers caught him outside Capitol Records on July 6. One thing he did tell paparazzi, though, is that he thinks Rob is a “good guy,” which is pretty shocking…considering all the shots the guys have taken at one another over the last two days. Rob started things off by putting Rarri on blast on July 5, with a video posted to Instagram of Chyna making out with the rapper, which she sent Rob herself. Then, Rarri fired back by taunting Rob with pics of himself and Chyna naked in bed the next day.

However, Rarri acted like he had no bad blood with Rob at all when he was caught on camera just hours after uploading the racy photos! Still, when it came to his relationship with Blac and questions about whether or not they actually have a sex tape together, Rarri kept his mouth shut, telling cameramen to direct all their questions at Chyna, not him. For her part, Chyna has mostly stayed totally quiet in the aftermath of Rob’s public outrage, although she did take to Snapchat to accuse him of beating her.

Although Rob and Blac just reconciled over Father’s Day weekend in mid-June, things seem to be totally falling apart for the exes now. Rob made shocking allegations about Chyna cheating, using drugs, and more, and even posted a photo of her vagina to his Instagram page! Eventually, his account was shut down, but he continued his tirade on Twitter.

What’s most concerning in this situation, of course, is the fate of the pair’s eight-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. The little one is in Rob’s care for right now — he posted videos of her on Snapchat on both July 5 and 6 — but if this turns into a custody battle, things could definitely get ugly.

