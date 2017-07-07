Priyanka Chopra Just Showed Us How To Do Perfect Summer Makeup — Copy Her Look

Priyanka is the ultimate beauty inspo, and for a while she was only rocking dark and dramatic lips. But she’s lightened up for summer and it’s the prettiest look. Get the exact how to from her makeup artist below!

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning at the Giorgio Armani Privé Couture Fall 2017 show in Paris, France on July 4. Although she was wearing Armani, her makeup was another high fashion brand: Dior. Makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani told us: “Because Priyanka was wearing a simple, white Armani dress perfect for a beautiful summer day in Paris, I wanted to keep her makeup fresh.” See the products Sabrina used on Priyanka below!

Sabrina says: “After prepping her skin with Dior LIFE Sorbet Crème, I evened out her skin with Diorskin Forever Foundation in #045 Hazel Beige. To compliment her beautiful skin tone, I used the Dior Metalizer Eye & Lip all over her lid, lower lash line, and inner corner of her eyes.” She used shades #548 Copper Power and #528 Platine Fusion. “I lined her eyes with Diorshow Pro Liner in #582 Pro Brown and also smudged it on her lash line to define her lashes. I finished off her eyes with two coats of Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara in #090 Black Pump. For lips, I used a combination of two Rouge Dior Lipsticks — the NEW Rouge Dior Lipstick #999 Metallic and Rouge Dior Lipstick #756 Panache.”

Absolutely stunning! We love this look on Priyanka! It’s just enough makeup for her to look sophisticated and sexy, but it’s not at all heavy. It’s fresh and pretty for summer!

