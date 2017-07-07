Poolside Playlist: 19 Summery Songs To Swim To All Season Long

Just because the 4th of July has passed, doesn’t mean the holiday has to end. Here’s a playlist full of jams to listen to at the pool all summer!

Pool party, anyone? Here are the HollywoodLife.com staff picks for the best songs to listen to while you’re at the pool, whether you’re going for a swim or just chilling on land. Nelly, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus are no-brainers, but don’t skip the fresh finds we’ve included, too. Below, we defend a few of our favorite tracks that made the cut.

“Hot In Herre” by Nelly

“It’s a high-energy song that’s perfect for kicking off your playlist, especially since everyone usually knows all the words. Let’s get real: therre’s no better way to get a party started.” — Katrina Mitzeliotis

“I see what you did there.” — Gab Ginsberg

“Island In The Sun” by Weezer

“It’s pretty much the perfect song to get you in the summer frame of mind.” — Allison Sadlier

“Not only is it just a feel-good song, it will forever take me back to that happiness I felt watching Holiday in the Sun every day as a pre-teen.” — Emily Longeretta

“Agreed. This is iconic.” — Gab Ginsberg

“Pacifica” by Los Straitjackets

“Los Straitjackets have been the masked kings of surf music for nearly three decades. ‘Pacifica’ is a good instrumental to toss on to capture the feeling of driving by the ocean during a sunny day.” — Jason Brow

“Toes” by Zac Brown Band

“There is no better song to sum up summertime.” — Alyssa Norwin

“Style” by Taylor Swift

“Taylor Swift’s entire album 1989 is my favorite thing to listen to when chilling at the pool on a hot summer day while reading a good book.”

“Same, but you can only pick one. So I’m going with ‘Style.'” — Gab Ginsberg

“New Rules” by Dua Lipa

“The video for this banger dropped today, and the synchronization in the pool scene is satisfying in a very Busby Berkeley-type way.” — Gab Ginsberg

“Cool for the Summer” by Demi Lovato

“The perfect ode to summer. It’s upbeat, catchy, and carefree.” — Kathleen Harper

LISTEN:

HollywoodLifers, what’s on your summer playlist?