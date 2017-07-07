Paul Walker’s Daughter, 18, Posts 1st Pic Of Herself In 2 Years & She’s All Grown Up: See Selfie

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is 18, and she’s evolved into an impressive young women — one that Paul’d be proud of! After a year-long Insta hiatus, the teen’s back, & it’s amazing how much she looks like Paul!

Meadow Walker, 18, the only child of late actor Paul Walker, hit up social media on July 5 after staying away for over a year! The brunette beauty posted a selfie via Instagram that showed her in a simple white tank and light-wash jeans. And while most teens can’t get OFF Instagram, this pic marked the first time Meadow had posted a photo of herself since December 2015, and the first pic of any kind she’d posted since July 2016. And there’s no question Meadow looks majorly grown up — AND strongly resembles her famous father.

In the snapshot, Meadow, who looks absolutely beautiful, poses in front of an outdoor window as she shields her eyes from the sun. The teen didn’t care to caption the image, but honestly no caption was needed! And fans of course did more than enough talking FOR her. “U are so beautiful. U have ur dad’s eyes and smile,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “Sir paul was and always be proud of you ❤❤🙏🏼😗.”

Meadow — whose mom is Paul’s ex, Rebecca Soteros — was just 15 years old when her father tragically died in horrific car accident back in 2013. But although she’s young, she truly is doing everything she can to not only make her dad proud, but keep his legacy alive. Paul had a passion for things such as the ocean, and philanthropic efforts, which is why Meadow helped launch the Paul Walker Foundation, whose simple mission is to “do good.”

The organization, which was launched in 2015 on what would have been Paul’s 42nd birthday, aims to provide grants and scholarships to students and researchers pursuing marine science educations or working in the field. “Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill,” Meadow shared on Instagram in September 2015.

“I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood.”

