Nicky Whelan On Dark New Film, Female Empowerment & Working With Husband Kerry Rhodes

Nicky Whelan landed the horrifying role of a lifetime when Nicolas Cage sent her the creepy script for ‘Inconceivable.’ HollywoodLife.com sat down with the newly-married actress for an exclusive interview and photo shoot!

Inconceivable is in a way, a current version of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle — and Nicky Whelan, 36, is the killer. She portrays Katie, a woman who donated her eggs in her twenties, but after being hurt by the way a family treated one of her donors, she went mad. She began hunting down families that couldn’t have babies, and plotting the deaths of the mothers she’s carrying for. Sound creepy? It is. (After reading our interview, click through our full, gorgeous photo shoot.)

What drew you to the role?

Nic (Cage) originally brought the script to me. When I read it, I wasn’t sure which he was asking me to play. Then I was like, ‘That’s the crazy one!’ I hadn’t done anything like this before. It was a challenge for myself. There are a lot of choices to be made when you play these type of characters.

What was it like filming those intense scenes?

It’s yucky… especially doing killing scenes, dark scenes. There’s nothing fun about killing scene. You leave feeling a little dark after! It’s not like being on a comedy set, that’s for sure.

When you left set, what did you do?

I’d order a nice meal, watch some TV, get my mind off things, talk to my husband (NFL alum, Kerry Rhodes). It wasn’t super dark every day, we made it fun on set. But still.

It’s a big time for women in film and you’ve worked with so many incredible ones.

One of the biggest and most exciting things about Inconceivable, which Nic pointed out, was that it’s a very female-driven script. Natalie Eva Marie, Gina Gershon, and Faye Dunaway are all really strong, powerful, successful women. It was really exciting. I want to be a part of more things like that for sure. [My next film] Tragedy Girls is another female-driven movie. My husband was an executive producer on it. Our two lead girls, Alexandra Shipp and Brianna Hildebrand are fantastic — strong, young, females.

You mentioned Kerry is a producer on Tragedy Girls. What’s it like working together and juggling projects?

We do most of it together as much as possible. We’ll make sure if either of us have to film during the week, we’ll be together on the weekends. It would be nightmare if we got TV shows in different states!

You have your adorable dog Yoda, but do you have any other plans to extending the family:

That’s definitely in the cards for the future.